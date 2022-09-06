GUILFORD — Guilford Cares will host a Seniors Walk with Linda Lembke of the Guilford Conservation Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Green River Meadows.
Participants will be walking on newly conserved land, just south of Green River Village. The walk is along a flat, mowed riverside trail, 0.4 miles to the end and 0.4 miles back. There are four short river access trails to explore along the way. There will be discussion along the way about the history of the property, the conservation process, and plans for the future.
Walkers will begin at the kiosk and small parking area 0.7 miles south of the Green River Covered Bridge. Carpooling will be helpful. Those who would like a longer walk can park at the bridge and walk down to the meadow.
For more information contact Guilford Cares, guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com or 802-579-1350.