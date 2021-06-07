GUILFORD -- Guilford Cares is sponsoring two weekly Tai Chi classes.
Tai Chi is said to improve strength and balance through slow, flowing rhythmic movements. It is safe for all fitness levels and can even be done seated. Medical professionals and the Arthritis Foundation recommend tai chi as an effective and safe way to stay healthy.
Classes will run for 10 sessions from June 10 through Aug. 12 on Thursday mornings at the Guilford Fairgrounds.
Advanced Tai Chi, 73 Forms, is offer from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $4 per class or $36 in advance. Beginning Falls Prevention Tai Chi is from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class or $27 in advance.
Questions? Call Guilford Cares, 802-579-1350 or email guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com.