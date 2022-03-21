GUILFORD — The Guilford Community Church has re-opened for in-person gatherings so Guilford Cares will once again sponsor two classes at the church on Wednesday mornings.
The ongoing beginners class is 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., and the beginners class is 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
The instructor, Leah Gessner, is certified Tai Chi Vermont, Inc. in Fall Prevention Tai Chi. There is no charge for these classes, but donations are welcome. Vaccination and masks are required.
These classes practice basic tai chi forms to improve strength and balance. The pace is smooth, slow and can be done while seated if necessary.
Contact Leah at 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com with any questions.