GUILFORD — Guilford Cares will be sponsoring a new weekly free beginner class in Tai Chi for Fall Prevention at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday beginning March 2 at the Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road.
Instructor Leah Gessner, certified by Tai Chi Vermont in this Fall Prevention practice, will be hosting the new Thursday class. The class presents an opportunity for total beginners or those who would like to brush up on previous experience while enjoying the newly renovated historic Grange building.
The two ongoing tai chi classes will continue as usual on Wednesday mornings at the Guilford Community Church.