GUILFORD — Stroll around the Packer Corners neighborhood on Monday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. Explore historic “Total Loss Farm” with Verandah Porche then cross the road to South Belden Hill to marvel at Lana’s and Myron’s meandering gardens featuring unique stone creations and view Susan’s and Gordon’s once one-room schoolhouse, now a B&B.
Begin at Total Loss Farm, 45 Old County Road (from Weatherhead Hollow Road, turn right onto Packer Corners Road and Old County Road is on the left). Porche will be looking for visitors outside her red house.
Watch for announcements of four more monthly walks in Guilford, July through October.
Weekly “Lap Walks” take place at the Playscape in Guilford Center, every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. The Playscape is a little park with a babbling brook and a gravel walking path around its perimeter. This activity is ideal for all fitness levels. The path is flat, and walkers can choose to do one lap then relax at picnic tables, or as many laps as desired. The Playscape is a short distance up Carpenter Hill Road.
Contact Guilford Cares, 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com for more information or to request a ride.