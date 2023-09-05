GUILFORD — On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Guilford Cares will visit Fort Dummer State Park, named for Fort Dummer, which was constructed along the Connecticut River by the British in 1724.
Fort Dummer would become an early European settlement in the Mass Bay Colony, which would later be part of Vermont. Initially, the fort was manned by 55 men of English and Mohawk descent. It played a prominent role in King George’s War and in the French and Indian War. The park overlooks the former site of Fort Dummer, which was flooded when the Vernon Dam was built in 1908.
The guide, Anne Montgomery, will fill guests in on more of the rich history, point out views of interest, and help identify some hardwood species of white, red and chestnut oak more characteristic of the mid-Atlantic than Vermont forest.
There are three trails in the 217 acre park. The Sunrise Trail is a nearly one-mile loop of level to gently sloping terrain crossing into Vernon, including the Old Fort Vista about midway on the trail. The Sunset Trail is a 0.5-mile loop of gently sloping ground and old town road. The group can make a short diversion to a dramatic abandoned rock quarry. There is also the Broad Brook Trail, 0.5 mile with some steeper, more strenuous sections ending at a popular swimming hole on the Broad Brook.
Parking is available near the entrance at 517 Old Guilford Road. Carpooling is recommended. It is 1.6 miles from the Canal St. traffic light to the park entrance.
The day-use fee at Fort Dummer is $5; however, if guests apply for a Green Mountain Passport at Guilford Town Office, 236 School Street, before the Fort Dummer State Park Walk, Guilford Cares will cover the cost of the pass. Guests will then also have unlimited free admission to state parks, historic sites, concerts and museums. There is no expiration; it is a quick one-page application.
Contact Guilford Cares for more information or to request a ride at 802-579-1350; guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com