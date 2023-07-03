GUILFORD — Guilford Cares will visit the unique Tapalou Guilds Flower Farm at 10:30 a.m. on July 11 in Guilford at 710 Sweet Pond Road. To carpool, meet at The Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road by 10:15 a.m.
Hanna Jenkins and Andy Loughney started their family-owned and operated farm in 2015. They will share their mission to connect, heal and celebrate through flowers. Jenkins and Loughney grow flowers using ecologically sound practices with the intention of honoring the land that they steward.
Though this is basically an easy stroll down mowed paths, walkers should bear in mind that they will encounter some uneven terrain as they walk through an acre filled with gorgeous flowers. With Hanna’s help, members will identifying the flowers and viewing the creative structures that Andy has erected on the farm.
Contact Guilford Cares for more information or to request a ride at 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com. For a virtual tour of the farm, go to https://www.tapalouguilds.com/.