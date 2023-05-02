GUILFORD — Neither snow, rain, nor mud has deterred Guilford Cares and Guilford Conservation Commission volunteers from planning a brand-new set of Senior Walks for the 2023 season.
There will be six walks, one per month, from May through October. Walks are at 10:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. Each walk will feature a volunteer guide to share knowledge as we ramble along, asking questions and pointing out observations.
On May 9, members will step back in time with an amble through the Green River Village, where the past is part of the present. They will learn why the Green River bridge construction, led by a Guilford resident, was considered state of the art in the 1800s and get an inside look at why the timber crib dam still stands strong today.
Guide Chip Carter will lead a loop of the Village, focusing on the stories behind the dam, covered bridge, Green River Bridge Inn, and village church.
Parking is available on River Road next to the covered bridge; carpooling is encouraged. Contact Guilford Cares for more information or to request a ride at 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com.