GUILFORD — A fall tradition, a home-made pie sale — this time with COVID-safe precautions — will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Guilford Community Church parking lot.
Church volunteers will bake apple, raspberry, pecan, pumpkin and specialty pies. Customers will remain in their car and a church volunteer, dressed in COVID-safe mask and gloves, will both come to car windows to take orders and deliver pies and collect payment of cash, check or credit card. To speed your purchase, you may reserve your pie(s) and pay ahead with a credit card by calling Patty Meyers any time at 802-257-0994.
All proceeds benefit the church, which actively supports over 15 local programs that serve the community including Groundworks and The Root Social Justice Center.
The church is at 38 Church Drive.