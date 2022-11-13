GUILFORD — A fall tradition, a home-made pie sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon inside the Guilford Community Church’s Zeller Hall, just in time to save some preparations before Thanksgiving. No pre-orders are being taken this year.
According to organizers, church volunteers will bake apple, cherry, raspberry, rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin and specialty pies including combinations of fruit and gluten-free.
Pies will cost $20 for all flavors. Proceeds benefit the church, which actively supports over 15 local programs that serve the community including Groundworks and The Root Social Justice Center.
There will be outdoor musical entertainment in the vicinity starting at 11 am., part of the Guilford Community Park celebration for the pavilion and labyrinth.
For information, contact the church office at 802-257-0994 or email guilfordchurch@gmail.com.