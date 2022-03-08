GUILFORD — Due to COVID, the traditional Sugar-on-Snow Supper at Guilford Community Church is being replaced by a “Celebration of Maple” via Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
Join in for songs and stories from Peter and Mary Alice Amidon and Andy Davis, and the raffling off of six gallons of local maple syrup donated by Coombs Family Farms, Deer Ridge Farm and Jon and Tammy Sargent.
Raffle tickets are on sale now for $5 each or six for $25, and the raffle of each gallon will be limited to 75 tickets. Tickets can be purchased via PayPal on the church website: guilfordchurch.org, or send a check payable to Guilford Community Church, 38 Church Dr., Guilford with “syrup raffle” in the memo line. Be sure to include a phone number or email address.
A Zoom link to the Celebration of Maple will be posted on the church website on March 19. You do not need to be present in order to be a raffle winner.