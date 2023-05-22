GUILFORD — A spring tradition, the Memorial Day Weekend Pie Sale of the Guilford Community Church will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 27, at the corner of Route 5 and Guilford Center Road.
Homemade apple, strawberry rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin and specialty pies such as lime cheesecake, lemon meringue and even quiche will be for sale for $20 each. This year there will also be some pies made with gluten-free crusts.
All proceeds benefit the church, which actively supports over 15 local programs that serve the community, including Hospice and Meals on Wheels.