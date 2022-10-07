GUILFORD — The worship theme for this fall is focused on telling our stories. The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi, pastor of the Guilford Community Church, has invited church members to step up to the pulpit and share a story of their personal faith journey. The series is titled, "Faces of Our Faith: Bold and Untold Stories." The story can be a narrative, a work of art, a poem, a song, or even a dance.
The Sunday School (for children ages 5-10) is a one room schoolhouse format with two trained teachers. This fall the children will share stories from the Bible using the Montessori based curriculum, "Spirit Play." This interactive curriculum invites children to listen to a story while they actively participate by placing characters from the story on the story-stage. Snacks are provided. When the weather permits the children can enjoy supervised time outside.
Parents of young toddlers or infants are welcome to bring their families to church, although at this time there is no staff coverage for this age. However, if needed, parents may watch the service live streamed in the living room space just outside of the Sanctuary at 38 Church Drive.
After the service, all are welcome to have coffee or tea in Zeller Hall.