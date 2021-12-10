GUILFORD — Those looking forward to a Christmas play needn’t worry — just wait.
After postponement, the Guilford Community Church’s Christmas pageant is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 38 Church Drive, weather permitting.
This is an outdoor event with song, dance and a bonfire.
Participants will gather on the front steps of the church at 3 p.m. All are invited to dress as shepherds or angels. Carols will be sung around the bonfire following the pageant. Attendees should wear a mask, but are welcome to invite friends and neighbors to join in the celebration.
Call into the church office, 802-257-0994, to find out if, due to weather conditions, the pageant is re-scheduled.