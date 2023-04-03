GUILFORD — The Guilford Community Church is sponsoring a free Easter Hunt at the new Guilford Community Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, for children ages 3 to 13, rain or shine. The hope is that this becomes an annual event to enjoy the new park with family, friends and neighbors.
According to organizers, the Easter Bunny will be hiding “treasures” of toys and treats throughout the Guilford Community Park with children, then hunting for them among the tulips, under the new timber-built pavilion, around the Labyrinth, in the grass and on the children’s play equipment. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will move into the church’s Zeller Hall under the sanctuary.
Parents are asked to pre-register their children by calling Robin at 802-380-0994 before noon on Friday to ensure enough toys for everyone. Each treasure hunter will receive an individualized clue based on age prior to the non-competitive hunt. Children do not need to bring baskets or containers and do not need to be residents of Guilford.
Light refreshments will be available for sale to help support the re-launch of the church’s youth and family programs, which include Sunday school classes and an interfaith youth group with community service projects and trips for teens.
For information, contact Robin Davis at 802-380-0994 or email guilfordchurch@gmail.com.