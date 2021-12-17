GUILFORD -- Guilford Community Church will present a Christmas Nativity Pageant (weather permitting) at 3 p.m. Sunday at 38 Church Drive.
This is an outdoor event with song, dance and a bon-fire. The group will gather in front of the church steps at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend, and everyone is invited to dress as shepherds or angels. Carols will be sung around the bon-fire following the Pageant.
Everyone is urged t o wear a mask
Call the Church Office to hear a message to know if the pageant is re-scheduled due to weather conditions.