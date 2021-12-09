GUILFORD — For those wary of indoor entertainment, the Guilford Community Church will host a day of outdoor fun this month.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, attendees will gather on the church steps, 38 Church Drive. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a pageant, followed by an afternoon bonfire with singing.
In case of rain or snow, 3 p.m. Dec. 12 is the alternate date and time.
Call the church office ahead to hear a message to know if — due to weather conditions — the pageant is re-scheduled.
All are invited to dress as shepherds or angels, and are asked to wear a mask.