GUILFORD — On Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is invited to stop in at the celebration held by the Guilford Park Committee, showcasing the plans for the newest community park in town. This will take place on Bee Barn Road in the center of Algiers Village, south of the Guilford Community Church.
There will be a "pub sing" around the campfire led by local musicians Peter Amidon and Andy Davis, while young ones join in or enjoy the nearby playground facilities. Popcorn and cider will be provided, and the Guilford Church pie sale will be taking place next door.
According to organizers, the vision for this park is one where community members of all ages can socialize and enjoy the pavilion and the green space which will include a walking labyrinth, a basketball half-court and net, a children’s play area with a slide and swings, and a fire pit.
The pavilion will be available for rainy day picnics, meetings, family reunions, ceremonies and musical events making use of the amphitheater seating. The pavilion will be installed over the winter months. For more information, email drowley021@msn.com or call 802-579-4572.