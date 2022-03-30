GUILFORD — The Guilford Energy Committee has joined forces with a Maine nonprofit, WindowDressers, to build custom insulating window inserts. The inserts fit inside of your existing windows to let in all the sunlight and views while keeping more heat in your home.
The inserts are built of attractive pine frames and wrapped drum-tight with a durable plastic film to create clear views through an insulating air space. Foam weather stripping around the outer edges stops drafts and ensures the insert’s tight, custom fit. Depending on the efficiency of your windows and home, you could see fuel savings of up to 20 percent with inserts in place.
Once you sign up, trained volunteers will schedule a time to measure your windows for the inserts. Then, in the fall, you and other community volunteers will gather to build the inserts at a Community Build on the Winston-Prouty campus in Brattleboro.
Pricing is based on the exact size of the insert. A medium-sized 30 x 52 insert in pine costs $44 plus tax. WindowDressers offers low-income households up to 10 pine inserts at no charge.
The number of homes taken on by the Community Build is limited to about 30. Interested households in the Brattleboro/Guilford area should sign up at WindowDressers.org or call Nancy Detra at 802-254-4762.