GUILFORD — The Guilford Cares Food Pantry recently announced a change in its operating hours.
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 6, hours will change from 5 to 6 p.m. to 3 to 4 p.m.
The pantry is located at the Guilford Fairgrounds, Weatherhead Hollow Road.
If you are unable to get to the pantry during this time, other arrangements may be possible for Guilford residents.
On a Thursday when there is bad weather and school is either canceled or has an early dismissal, the pantry will be closed. Closures will be announced on the radio at WTSA and WKVT.
Contact Pat Haine with concerns or questions, pth1946@yahoo.com.