GUILFORD — The Guilford Cares Food Pantry is moving to the Broad Brook Community Center, formerly the Grange.
The Food Pantry will be open, as usual, every Thursday from 3 to 4 pm at the BBCC, 3940 Guilford Center Road beginning Thursday, Feb. 23. The last day at the Guilford Fairgrounds will be on Thursday, Feb. 16.
There are no restrictions or requirements for coming to the Guilford Cares Food Pantry. Anyone in need of supplemental food assistance is welcome. The Pantry well stocked with staples, meat, fresh produce, eggs, bread and butter.
For more information or to volunteer at the Pantry, contact Pat Haine at pth1946@yahool.com or 802-257-0626.
To make a monetary donation, write a check payable to Guilford Cares with Food Pantry on the memo line and mail to: Guilford Cares, Inc., PO Box 2517, Brattleboro VT 05301 or donate from the website at guilfordcares.com, and specify for the Food Pantry.