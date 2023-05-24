GUILFORD — Community members are invited to hear stories from those who attended the town’s one-room schoolhouses at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Broad Brook Community Center. The event will be hosted by the Guilford Historical Society.
Storytellers include Guilford residents that attended one of 14 one-room schoolhouses. They include Jim Henry, Barbara Fitch Haumann, Harry Evans, Reita Jaqueth Lashway, Richard Bullock and Dwight Fitch. The event will be moderated by Verandah Porche.
In the 19th century, Guilford had 14 one-room schoolhouses. Several operated until 1957 with the opening of the consolidated Guilford Central School. One of Guilford’s 14 original historic one-room schoolhouses is located on Carpenter Hill Road, built in 1798, along Broad Brook and is preserved and stewarded by the Guilford Historical Society.
The Guilford Historical Society Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting June 3 throughout the summer. The Broad Brook Schoolhouse will also be open for tours on June 3.