GUILFORD — The Guilford Free Library has announced it's upcoming community events for the remainder of July 2023. All events are free unless otherwise stated.
On Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Cathi Wilken will present a program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings. No charge. Call 802-257-4603 for information.
On Tuesday, July 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. kids are invited to the libraries "Stuffies Campout." Kids can bring their stuffed toy and share a snack as they prepare him/her/it to spend the night camping out with other Stuffies at the Library. Call 802-257-4603 for more information.
On Wednesday, July 19, a book talk featuring Alter to an Erupting Sun by Chuck Collins will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Broad Brook Community Center. Visit http://guilfordfreelibraryvt.blogspot.com/ for information about the book. Copies are available from the Guilford Free Library. Call 802-257-4603 for information or to reserve a copy.
On Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 31 to Aug. 4 the Stage and Stream summer camp for Grades 5 to 8 will be held at the Guilford Free Library. Registration is required at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUxj2_6QpXwYcNk5GCIPfdS3OLkZ8yg0D49Q7qVkzwQIF1-g/viewform. There is no charge for Guilford participants. Call 802-254-6545 for more information.