GUILFORD — The Guilford Free Library announced that its annual “Send a Kid to Camp” raffle is now underway.
Tickets are $10 each and one lucky winner will receive a collection of gift certificates valued at $200 to the following local food establishments: The Guilford Country Store, Hazel, India Masala House, and Three Stones.
The annual raffle supports summer camps held at the library. “The camps are free for Guilford residents and only $25 for half-day and $50 for full day for non-residents. They give kids the opportunity to join their friends and have a good time in their own town,” said Guilford librarian Cathi Wilken. “Community support through our raffle allows the library to continue offering fun and exciting experiences year after year. And this year especially, it will help us cover the extra expenses needed to follow all necessary safety protocols.”
Each camp takes full advantage of the beautiful surrounding outdoors, and in 2020 camps were held 100 percent outside to keep everyone safe. Week-long day camps are offered in July and early August for kindergarten through eighth grade. Stay tuned for more camp details in the coming months.
Camper Ada attended for the first time last summer and said, “I really liked going on walks and hikes in the Weeks Forest.” Ada’s parent and session leader Emma Hallowell added, “After months of quarantine and social isolation due to the pandemic, it was amazing to find a safe way to be together exploring the treasures of Guilford. The fields and forest surrounding the library are such fertile grounds for discovery, play, and learning.”
This year the library is opting to sell only virtual tickets. Tickets may be purchased through the Guilford Free Library’s website, https://www.guilfordfreelibraryvt.org, by contacting a trustee or friend of the library, or by calling 802-257-4603. A drawing for the lucky winner will be held at the library on May 22.