GUILFORD — Have you saved the date for the now-annual summer concert at the Guilford Fairgrounds?
On Friday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Rear Defrosters will play in the Cattle Barn, space donated by the Fairgrounds. This will be the Guilford Free Library’s second year hosting the popular Rear Defrosters, a honky-tonk, country soul, rock-n-roll band whose players come from Vermont, New Hampshire, and Western Massachusetts.
Bonus reason not to miss out: this year’s Send a Kid to Camp Raffle drawing will be held during the concert. This annual raffle helps fund the Guilford Free Library Summer Camp, which offers three weeks of free summer programming for Guilford kids who’ve completed kindergarten through eighth grade. Learn more and sign up your kids at www.guilfordfreelibraryvt.org/summer-camp-2023.
The $10 raffle tickets can be purchased on the library website at www.guilfordfreelibraryvt.org/raffle; in person at the library, 4024 Guilford Center Road, 802-257-4603; or by contacting a Trustee or Friend. Raffle prize winners will receive two $50 gift certificates to the following pairs of local businesses:
Prize 1: Hidden Bean Bakeshop and Green River Inn
Prize 2: Guilford Country Store and Embue Cacao
Prize 3: Hermit Thrush Homestead and Tapalou Guilds
Organizers will keep a list of raffle entries and use a random number generator to select three winners. The drawing will be held during the Rear Defrosters concert on June 9. Winners do not need to be present to win.