GUILFORD — The Guilford Free Library, at 4024 Guilford Center Road, is hosting a number of programs and events in the coming weeks.
All this week, July 11-15, the library will offer soccer, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for children who’ve completed fifth thought eighth grades.
On Thursday there will be a Guilford Gazette meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom (email for link staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org) to finalize the August edition. New members invited. Bring an article you’ve written if you’d like it published in a future issue.
The library's Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom (request link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org).
Wednesday, July 20, Talk About Books starts at 6:30 p.m., featuring "Flight Behavior" by Barbara Kingsolver. Visit http://guilfordfreelibraryvt.blogspot.com/ for information about the book. Copies are available from the library.
August 1-12: Stage an Stream, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for children who’ve completed fifth through eighth grades.
Storytime every Tuesday at 11 a.m., in person or by Zoom (request the link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org). Cathi Wilken and Laura Lawson Tucker present a program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings.
There is no charge for any of these programs. For more information, call 802-257-4603.