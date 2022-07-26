GUILFORD — A few openings remain for Stage and Stream, Guilford Free Library’s Camp for youth in grades five through eight, scheduled to begin on Aug. 1 and run daily for two weeks.
This new, two-week expanded version of Stage and Stream is designed to provide campers with more theatre, improvisation and forest exploration. The expansion is funded in part by the 2022 Humanities Camp Grant through Vermont Humanities Council. This year, as well as expanding to two weeks, the funding will allow for guest speakers to help participants learn more about the indigenous histories of where we play.
Stage and Stream is free for children living in Guilford, and $50 for non-residents. To register call the Library at 802-257-4603, or complete the application at https://www.guilfordfreelibraryvt.org/programs.
For more information about this or any other library programs, call Librarian Cathi Wilken at 802-257-4603. The library is located at 4024 Guilford Center Road. Hours are Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-school Storytime is on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.