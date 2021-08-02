GUILFORD — The Guilford Free Library has a number of programs and events coming up in August. The schedule is as follows:
• Library Campout for Stuffies will be held Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your stuffed animal to camp out at the library. They’ll be spending the night under the canopy behind the library, so bring them between 1 and 3 p.m., to help them meet Cathi Wilken and new friends and settle in. No charge. Call the library at 802-257-4603 for information.
• Hybrid Storytime is offered at 11 a.m. every Tuesday. Families are invited in person or by Zoom. Request the meeting link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org. Cathi Wilken and Laura Lawson Tucker present a program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings. No charge.
• Read On! is offered every Tuesday at 3 p.m. “My Father’s Dragon” is most appropriate for children in grades K-3. Participants will read in the shade in the back yard, or indoors, depending on the weather. Children and/or adults are welcome to spend some time before or after exploring the library, using a computer, playing games, or just visiting in the shady back yard.
• The monthly Talk About Books group will meet Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. At this month’s in-person gathering, under the canopy, participants will be talking about “Blessed are the Cheesemakers.” Copies of the book are available at the library. No charge. Call the library for information, or to reserve a copy.