GUILFORD — Witches, monsters, fairy tale creatures, animals and any others are invited to trick or treat the six homes and library in Guilford Center Village on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a parade to the playscape led by Laura Lawson and Bob Tucker. Lawson will lead songs and fingerplays, and tell a story by the fire bowl, all geared for the younger set (babies through third grade).
All paths on Center Road and to the playscape will be lit. Parking will be in the field between the Broad Brook Community Center and the library, along Guilford Center Road outside of the center village. There is no charge to attend.
Call the library at 802-257-4603 if you’d like to volunteer to help with carving pumpkins, candelaria, traffic control, technical assistance, spooking children, parking, or anything else needed to make this a truly fun, community event.
For more information, call Librarian Cathi Wilken, at 254-6545.