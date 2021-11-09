GUILFORD -- The Board of Trustees of the Guilford Free Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in person (mask required) or by Zoom (request link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org).
• Thursdays, Nov. 11 and 18: Guilford Explorers, 2:30 to 5 p.m. Walk to the library from the school, and then spend the afternoon investigating nature, experimenting, playing games, building relationships and beyond. No charge. Call 802-257-4603 for more information.
• Tuesdays, Nov. 16, 23 and 30: Zoom Storytime, 11 a.m. Request the meeting link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org. Cathi Wilken and Laura Lawson Tucker present a program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings. No charge. 802-257-4603 for information.
• Wednesday, Nov. 17: Talk About Books, 6:30 p.m., mask required. "A Woman of No Importance," by Sonia Purnell. Go to http://guilfordfreelibraryvt.blogspot.com/ for information about the book. Copies are available from the Guilford Free Library. No charge. Call 802-257-4603 for information, or to reserve a copy.