GUILFORD — The Guilford Free Library has scheduled a number of events and programs in the coming weeks.
The Guilford Gazette will hold a "Folding Party," at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, to prepare the Gazette for Monday mailing.
On Thursday, May 11, the library will host Collection Selection at 3 p.m. Children grades 3-5 are invited to come to the library to help Cathi choose books to add to the Juvenile Collection.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. in person or by Zoom on May 15 (request link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org ).
Talk About Books will be held Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m., featuring "Half Broke Horses" by Jeannette Wall. For information about the book visit http://guilfordfreelibraryvt.blogspot.com/ . Call the library to reserve a copy.
There will be a special Planting Storytime on Tuesday, May 23, at 2 p.m. with Laura Lawson Tucker.
The library offers a regular Storytime every Tuesday at 2 p.m. Cathi Wilken presents a program of songs, fingerplays, books and activities for babies, toddlers and older siblings.
For more information about these and other programs, call the library at Call 802-257-4603.