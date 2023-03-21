BRATTLEBORO — A Guilford man charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault and interfering with emergency services was ordered held without bail during his arraignment on Wednesday, March 15.
According to documents filed with Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, last Tuesday, Ryan Bratton, 25, after drinking with friends, destroyed a woman's cell phone and put her in a chokehold.
Brattleboro Police Officer Ryan Washburn wrote in an affidavit that the alleged victim said that Bratton had destroyed her phone in the past and taken her car keys so she couldn't call anyone or leave.
The woman also told Washburn that at one point during the incident, "she felt like she was going to die."
"[A]fter Bratton choked her he stopped and was upset with himself," reported Washburn. "[She] said Bratton told her he wanted to die, grabbed a box cutter, ran into the bathroom, and slammed her hand in the door when she tried to stop him from harming himself."
Bratton did not harm himself, states the affidavit, and called 911 but hung up before the dispatcher answered.
During an interview later that day, Bratton told Washburn he didn't drink alcohol, and though he and the woman got into "a heated argument," he never touched her.
He also accused his alleged victim of breaking her own phone.
"Bratton stated he would never put his hands on a woman," wrote Washburn. "While speaking with Bratton I could smell the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person. Bratton did state that he was on probation."
During the hearing, Judge Katherine Hayes learned probation and parole had issued a parole revocation notice on Bratton, who has a number of previous convictions, including taking big game out of season, eluding police, disorderly conduct, recklessly operating a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, and giving false information to police.