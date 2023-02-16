GUILFORD — The Broad Brook Grange, in collaboration with the Guilford Select Board, will hold the annual Pre-Town Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 3940 Guilford Center Road.
After several COVID-19 years, this event now returns to being in person. This is not a hybrid meeting; those interested in participating should attend at Broad Brook Community Center.
The meeting will, however, be live-streamed and cablecast on BCTV.
Town Meeting itself this year also returns to its traditional format, with articles voted from the floor, starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Guilford Central School. Australian ballot will again be used to elect town officers, with polls open at the school from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the Pre-Town Meeting, the Select Board will present and discuss the articles to be voted on at Town Meeting and will answer questions and receive comments from the townspeople present.
In addition, candidates for town offices are urged to attend to introduce themselves to the voters. This is the only time before the vote for the public to meet and hear the candidates all at once.
Although neither of the Windham Southeast School District Board rep positions from Guilford is up for election this year, voters will cast ballots for reps from the other district towns, and candidates are invited to attend Pre-Town Meetings to introduce themselves and answer questions.
Those interested in declaring as a write-in candidate should take this sole opportunity to appear before a group of voters.
Guilford’s representatives to the WSESD Board will also be on hand to give an update on school board business. In addition, there will be a presentation by the Guilford Central School Leadership Advisory Council at Pre-Town Meeting. Refreshments will be served.