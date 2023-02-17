GUILFORD — Everyone is invited to come watch and celebrate the raising of the Guilford Community Park Timber Frame Pavilion on Feb. 20 and 21. There will be a light lunch of soup and baguettes, and a bonfire to keep warm
The crane will arrive on the lot on Monday morning to begin the process of assembling the timber frame pavilion.
“This will be a really exciting day for the park and the entire community,” said Dunham Rowley, one of the organizers. He chairs the committee which has worked for over a year on the plans to build a park complete with green spaces, a pavilion, a walking labyrinth, children’s play area with a slide and swings, a basketball half-court, net and fire pit. It is located behind the Guilford Store, alongside the Guilford Community Church, in the center of Guilford’s Algiers Village.
Anyone who donated $100 or more during the campaign can pick up their timber peg at that time, sign it and possibly be able to drive it in the assembly.