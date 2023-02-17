20220629-PARK-RADDER-08.jpg

A crew from Vermont Natural Homes assembles the timber frame that will be the roof for the new pavilion of the new Guilford Community Park on June 29, 2022.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
GUILFORD — Everyone is invited to come watch and celebrate the raising of the Guilford Community Park Timber Frame Pavilion on Feb. 20 and 21. There will be a light lunch of soup and baguettes, and a bonfire to keep warm

The crane will arrive on the lot on Monday morning to begin the process of assembling the timber frame pavilion.

“This will be a really exciting day for the park and the entire community,” said Dunham Rowley, one of the organizers. He chairs the committee which has worked for over a year on the plans to build a park complete with green spaces, a pavilion, a walking labyrinth, children’s play area with a slide and swings, a basketball half-court, net and fire pit. It is located behind the Guilford Store, alongside the Guilford Community Church, in the center of Guilford’s Algiers Village.

Anyone who donated $100 or more during the campaign can pick up their timber peg at that time, sign it and possibly be able to drive it in the assembly.