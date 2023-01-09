GUILFORD — The Republican Town Committee in Guilford is holding a meeting on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Town Office, 236 School Road.
The main order of business is to select two Republicans who are residents of Guilford whose names will be submitted to the Guilford Select Board for appointment to the town's Board of Civil Authority. State statute allows representation on the BCA by at least three people from each major political party. Pursuant to the November 2022 election, the Republican party only has one duly elected representative on the BCA and wishes to request appointment by the Guilford Select Board of two additional representatives.
All Guilford residents are invited to attend this meeting. Any attendee who is not yet a member of the Town Committee, but wishes to join, will be voted into membership. For more information, call Town GOP Committee Chair, Connie Burton, 802-257-1550.