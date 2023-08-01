GUILFORD — Guilford Cares and the Guilford Conservation Commission will sponsor a Senior Walk at Hayes Road on Tuesday, Aug. 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will visit the vintage home of Joy Hayes at 182 Hayes Road in West Guilford. An advanced senior herself, Hayes grew up in this house at the end of Hayes Road. She is a captivating storyteller who recounts the history and events that have taken place in the woods and old road nearby.
There will be two highlights to this walk. An easy stroll along a mowed path around a sunny field of wild flowers, and a seated gathering outside the house where Hayes will talk as only Vermont natives can about the history of their land and colorful memories.
This walk will be level and short. Participants should bring bug repellent and a hat for sun protection.
To carpool, meet at The Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Road by 10:15 a.m. Contact Guilford Cares for more information or to request a ride, 802-579-1350 or guilfordcaresvt@gmail.com.
The remaining two walks on the second Tuesday of each month are Fort Dummer State Park on Sept. 12, and Black Gum Swamp, J. Maynard Miller Municipal Forest on Oct. 10.