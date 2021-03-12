GUILFORD — Due to COVID-19, a maple syrup raffle and on-line Zoom musical and story-telling event, titled “A Celebration of Maple” will replace the Guilford Community Church’s long-standing Sugar on Snow fundraiser this year on Saturday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m., according to organizer Fred Breunig.
Any quantity of $5 raffle tickets can be purchased before March 20 (on-line or by mailing in a check to GCC, 38 Church Drive, Guilford, VT 05301), and all raffle purchasers will automatically receive a link to the Zoom event by email, though Breunig stressed that raffle participants need not be present to win.
Instead of the traditional meal, performers Andy Davis and Peter and Mary Alice Amidon will “feed your soul” with music and songs while long-time sugar-maker Al Franklin will share stories from his many years of tapping sugar maples and boiling syrup.
The raffle of each gallon, interspersed throughout the event, will be limited to 50 tickets; one can increase their chances by purchasing multiple tickets (and have them all applied to one gallon or spread them out on each of the four).
Mail a check in multiples of $5, payable to Guilford Community Church with “syrup raffle” in the memo line or purchase raffle tickets by clicking the PayPal link on the church homepage at www.guilfordchurch.org (specify “syrup raffle” in the note space provided. (Be sure to include your email address to receive the Zoom event link, which will be provided upon receipt of your raffle money).
Guilford Community Church is one of the five oldest churches in Vermont, founded in 1767. The money raised helps support the church’s outreach in the broader Brattleboro community. For more information, call Fred Breunig at 802-254-9019 or email guilfordchurchsupper@gmail.com.