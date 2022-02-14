BRATTLEBORO — It can be hard to get moving during the winter months — and especially hard to find things to do with the kids on winter break.
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering additional Open Gym and Game Room hours at the Gibson Aiken Center from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 21 to 25, for grades K to 12. Masks are required. Open Gym and Game Room is a free program for children of all ages. It is a supervised program with a variety of activities, including basketball, foosball, air hockey, pool, arts and crafts, Legos and more. Feel free to check them in with the Recreation & Parks Staff or stay to play with them. Call the Recreation Office if you have questions.
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering additional Public Skating hours at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, Feb. 21-25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Masks are required.