HALIFAX — The Halifax Cemetery Commission, in collaboration with the Vermont Old Cemeteries Association, will conduct a community workday in the West Halifax Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, with a rain date of Sunday, June 4, at the Halifax Community Hall, 20 Brook Road.
The commission will clean up the grounds and reset broken or fallen headstones, and will reward community helpers with lunch and beverages. Bring garden gloves, sun and tick protection, and clippers.
For more information, contact Gary Rand at Grand221@gmail.com or call 860-558-3565.