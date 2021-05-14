HALIFAX — The Halifax Community Club will emerge from COVID-19 hibernation to host a community plant and seed swap at the Halifax Community Hall on Saturday, May 29.
The Club dedicates this event to friend, neighbor, gardener and club member Edie Fenton, who died in early 2020, just before the first spring bulbs emerged from her well-tended plant beds. Many people from the greater Halifax community have plants from Edie in their gardens. So club members decided that it seemed fitting to remember her by continuing her generosity of sharing plants. If you have plants and seeds to share, bring them to the swap. If not, then you are still welcome to bring home some plants and seeds for your garden.
The plant and seed swap will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. The Halifax Community Hall, located at 20 Brook Road in West Halifax, is wheelchair accessible and has an accessible bathroom. The event is free. However, attendees are welcome to make a voluntary donation to support the Club and historic Hall. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and follow other Vermont guidance for COVID-19.
The rain date is Saturday, June 5. For more information, contact Linda Lyon at LindaALyon@gmail.com or 802-368-2211.