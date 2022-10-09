BRATTLEBORO — David and Maura Stafford, described by their daughter as "two of the most loving, caring and goofy people," celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 11, 2022.
David and Maura met each other in Brattleboro in 1988. They started working at the same company and quickly became "goofily smitten with each other," according to their daughter, Megan Stafford.
"On October 11, 1997, they finally got married after dating for seven years. Over the next 25 years, they’ve moved all over the U.S. and had me," their daughter shares. "Through it all, they’ve loved each other, cared for one another and most important, laughed with one another. Honestly they are the couple everyone wants to be. Loyal, patient and willing to go to any for each other."
David and Maura currently reside in Warner Robins, Ga., where they have lived for the past 20 years. David is an environmental, health and safety manager for an international company based in Germany. Maura is a vice president with Sonnax Industries, based in Bellows Falls.
"While they have been raising a 'true southerner girl' as we joke, they have always kept the Northeastern spirit," says Megan. "Obviously, they both miss the autumns in Vermont, filled with the gorgeous foliage and fall festivals. They still enjoy hiking and skiing, but have grown used to the tamer Georgia winters, even if we will always have parkas on stand by."