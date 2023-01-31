BRATTLEBORO — Harmony Collective will be hosting Hilltop Montessori School students' artwork for the month of February in downtown Brattleboro.
Hilltop’s 50th Anniversary Steering Committee members reached out to the local organization to create this partnership and celebrate the school's 50th anniversary in a creative, community-connected way.
"We are delighted to be hosting this presentation of the children’s art work from Hilltop Montessori," said Kay Curtis, founder of Harmony Collective, in a news release. "Children’s art is so uniquely original and spontaneous that all artists can learn from them."
“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” - Picasso
"When we opened the Gallery three years ago we envisioned it being a place to gather the community around art," said Curtis. "It is so exciting that we can add the children’s beautiful and profound marks to this offering."
Harmony Collective is composed of up to 33 Brattleboro artists who take an active part in the collective to make the gallery a vital and active space for a creative community. They are located in the heart of downtown, at 49 Elliot St., occupying the corner adjacent to the Harmony parking lot.
Students will display their artwork in the gallery for February and have the opportunity to be featured as local student artists. Harmony Collective is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Join the Hilltop students during Gallery Walk on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Hilltop Montessori School was founded in 1972 by a group of parents who wanted a quality pre-school experience for their children. The school has since grown into a fully accredited Montessori School serving over 120 students in the toddler program through the middle school. Hilltop’s mission is for students to practice responsible independence in a caring community of curious, critical thinkers, and thoughtful citizens.