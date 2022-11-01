JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Community Church will be holding its 11th Annual Harvest Soup and Stew Supper on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville Community Church Sunday School, VT Rt 112. It is by donation with suggested prices for adults of $12. Children 6 to 10 years of age are $5 and children 5 and under are free.
There will be a large variety of favorite soups and stews with salad and cookies for dessert. For a list of soups and takeout orders, call Tiffany at 802-258-0019. The takeout orders deadline is Thursday, Nov. 3