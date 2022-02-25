Nader Hashim, a former state trooper and candidate for state senate, will be holding a forum on Sunday at 5 p.m. to discuss fair and impartial policing and its impacts on Town Meeting Day.
Additionally, Rep. Selene Colburn, another representative who helped draft this legislation, will be attending the forum. The purpose of the forum is to answer any questions that Vermonters may have before they vote on policies related to this bill on Town Meeting Day.
The Windham County No Más Polimigra campaign, which seeks reforms to local fair and impartial policing policies, has succeeded in placing articles on the 2022 Town Meeting ballots in Putney, Marlboro and Dummerston, asking voters to urge the sheriff’s office to close specific loopholes pertaining to communication and cooperation with federal immigration agents.
Sunday’s forum is also open to anyone who is curious about the effects of this bill, regardless of whether it is on the ballot for their specific town.
This forum will be held on Zoom. For further information on accessing this forum, please email naderhashim.vt@gmail.com or campaign.hashim@gmail.com.