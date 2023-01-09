SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s second-largest, non-profit community mental health agency, has announced the sale of 2023 wall calendars to raise needed funding for food and shelter assistance across southeastern Vermont. The 12-month calendars feature seasonal images with positive quotes and sayings.
The rate of food insecurity and the need for safe shelter spiked during COVID, and thanks in part to the rise of costs for sufficient food and affordable apartments, have remained beyond reach for many in our region. Anne Bilodeau, HCRS’ Chief Operating Officer, said, “We wanted to support this critical need in our communities, so we came up with the idea to create and print positivity calendars as a fundraiser.”
HCRS will donate $16 from the sale of each $20 calendar to the following organizations: Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction, the Springfield Family Center, Parks Place Resource Center in Bellows Falls and the Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro.
Visitors can view the image for each month as well as purchase the calendar on the agency’s website: https://www.hcrs.org/blog/hcrs-2023-positivity-calendars-are-available-now. Shipping is just $2 for one or two calendars; supplies are limited.
“This fundraiser not only allows us to support our valued community partners and people in need across southeastern Vermont, but the calendars will also bring a feeling of positivity to any space where they are displayed,” said Bilodeau.
Anyone with questions about the calendar or fundraiser can contact (802) 886-4567 ext. 2191 or email abradeen@hcrs.org for more information.
“We hope the community will join us in our effort to support the food and shelter needs of friends and neighbors in our communities,” added Bilodeau.