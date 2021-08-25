SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental-health agency, announced that it will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its three regional offices in Hartford, Springfield, and Brattleboro with a drawing for a $500 gift card at each location.
The clinics will be provided by Rescue, Inc., in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health, at HCRS’ office locations on the following days, from 3 to 6 p.m:
• 51 Fairview Street in Brattleboro – Monday, September 13
• 390 River Street in Springfield – Thursday, August 26 and September 16
• 49 School Street in Hartford – Thursday, September 2 and 23
Community members who are fully vaccinated, meaning they receive two shots of Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at these clinics, will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card to Giftogram, an online gift card good at hundreds of retailers. The drawings will be held on October 1, and winners will be notified by email. In addition, delicious treats will be given out at each clinic.
“As a community health care organization, we feel it is our duty to ensure staff, clients, and members of our community have access to this important vaccine. We recognize that not everyone is able to be vaccinated, but we want to be part of the effort to provide vaccines in our communities,” said Dr. George Karabakakis, HCRS’ CEO.
According to Anne Bilodeau, HCRS Chief Human Resources Officer, “We are excited to be able to offer this significant incentive for those who are not yet vaccinated. While Vermont has been fortunate to lead our nation in vaccination rates, we feel it’s important to do what we can to help save lives due to this sometimes deadly virus. Increasing vaccination rates also supports our work as our protocols vary based on vaccination status of staff and the individuals we support.” A separate drawing will be held for fully vaccinated staff.
No appointment is necessary. For more information about the vaccine clinics, contact Kait at 802-886-4567, ext. 2165 or via email at kskogsta@hcrs.org.