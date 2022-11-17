SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, appointed 31 new professionals hired from August through October to augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield and Windsor regions.
August hires include Katie Colby, direct service provider (community) in Brattleboro; Loriann Darrell, children’s respite in Springfield; Joshua Fields, direct service provider (community) in Brattleboro; Jessica Johnston, residential specialist in Woodstock; Miriam Jones, peer support advocate II in Springfield; Erika Kardatzke, behavioral interventionist/case manager in White River Junction; Mary Ann LaRocque, accountant I in Springfield; Samuel Lebowitz, service coordinator in Springfield; Clair Lewis, registered nurse in Springfield; Emery Reyes, direct service provider (community) in Windsor; and Randy Walton, residential specialist at Hilltop.
September hires include, Roy Aldriedge, school-based behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Crystal Benz, behavioral interventionist in Brattleboro; Adam Bernard, case manager I in Springfield; Helen “Harlen” Blackstone, school-based clinician II in Brattleboro; Abigail Bray, residential specialist at Meadowview; Tobin Calder, children’s OP respite provider in White River Junction; Jessica Clay, humanities teacher at Kindle Farm; Jamie Dawson, clinical intern — children’s OP in Brattleboro; Carter Falk, behavioral interventionist respite in Brattleboro; Carrie Ann Francis, school-based behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Jennifer Gaito, vocational specialist in Hartford; Suzanne Henderson, case manager II in White River Junction; William Latvis, residential specialist at Meadowview; Kelly Moseley, direct support professional (community) in Springfield; Felicia Robinson, school-based behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Jennifer Rupp, billing specialist in Springfield; Heidi Schroeder, Hilltop residential specialist in Bellows Falls; Rebecca Sue Smith, direct support professional (community) in Windsor; Victoria Tacy, school-based behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Monica Sullivan, special education case manager at Kindle Farm; Gikanh Timberwolf, clinical intern in White River Junction; David Vallee III, school based behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Justin Wetzel, school-based behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Michael Wuensch, case manager II in Springfield; and Jonathan Yake, paraprofessional at Kindle Farm.
These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability programs, which serve 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.