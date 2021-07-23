SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, has appointed seven new professionals to augment HCRS’ services in the Hartford, Springfield, Bellows Falls, and Brattleboro regions.
HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Michelle Campbell, HR Training/HRIS Manager in Hartford; Taryn Heom, Clinician I in Brattleboro; Allison Hull, Behavioral Interventionist in Hartford; Jared Jackson, IT Coordinator in Springfield; Trevor Olney, Direct Service Provider Community in Bellows Falls; Hannah Parker, intern in Brattleboro; and Sharon Smart, Behavioral Interventionist in Hartford
These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.