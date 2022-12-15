SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont's community mental-health agency recently hired 15 new professionals to augment HCRS' services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions.
October hires include Howard Bronson, crisis intervention specialist in Brattleboro; Karen Dale, school-based behavioral interventionist in Brattleboro; Christopher Ficklin, direct support professional (community) in Windsor and Hartford; Eva Grimaldi, clinician I in Brattleboro; Amanda McHugh, community outreach specialist in White River Junction; James Primrose, vocational program coordinator at Kindle Farm; Erin Rice, community outreach specialist in White River Junction; Gayle Underhill-Plum, direct support professional (employment) in Windsor and Hartford; Jean Warner, area manager in Bellows Falls; and Ryan Wood, school-based behavioral interventionist in Springfield.
November hires include Trevor Beaudry, vocational teacher sub at Kindle Farm; Kimberly Becker, toy cleaner in Windsor and Hartford; Lana Dever, case manager II in Brattleboro; Tina Hanson, residential specialist at alternatives; and Kailen Lott, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm.
These new hires will support the non-profit agency's comprehensive mental health, substance use disorder, and developmental disability programs, which serve 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.