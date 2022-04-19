WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will celebrate Earth Day with its first Healing Walk of the season on Friday, April 22, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The walk will be led by Mike Mayer and will include poems or other readings to celebrate the Earth and chances to share about the experience. Rain or Shine. Healing walks will be held every second and fourth Friday of each month until October.
The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235 acre land preserve in Williamsville, located at 300 Sunset Lake Road. Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m. For information, contact Mike at 802-258-8598.